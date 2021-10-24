Amid ED questioning, Jacqueline Fernandez says 'torn but not damaged' & shares happy photos

After several summons, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate last week as a witness in a money laundering case. The actress was summoned to testify as a witness in connection with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul's money laundering case.

Amid this ED questioning, Jacqueline took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cryptic yet motivational post. The actress dropped two selfies. Both the pictures were adorable and fun as Jacqueline made a goofy expression. The actress captioned her selfie with a reassuring quote that read, "torn but not damaged."

Fans as always dropped their love for Jacqueline. Check out Jacqueline's Sunday motivational post below:

On Saturday, Jacqueline's spokesperson released an official statement regarding the ED investigation. "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations," a part of the statement read.

It also denied any relationship rumours between the actress and the alleged conman. "Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Apart from Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi has also been summoned to testify in the money laundering case on multiple occasions. Earlier, Nora's representative had said that she is the victim in the case and is cooperating and helping officers in the investigation.

