Amid filming Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for his cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 next week?

Just with the mention of these two Bollywood superstars, and , in the same sentence leaves fans in a frenzy. Imagine the outcome when their cameos in each other's films play out on the big screen to a houseful theatre. Madness, we say! According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are working on their respective projects but the location seems to have brought them closer.

Yash Raj Films in Mumbai's Andheri will be hosting the actors who are busy with their own projects. While Shah Rukh Khan continues to shoot for Pathan, Salman Khan and will begin work on Tiger 3 by the coming weekend. With shooting taking place right next to each other, SRK is most likely to shoot for his cameo in Tiger 3.

"A special set has been constructed for the Maneesh Sharma thriller. While Salman and Katrina Kaif will begin shooting their portions by the weekend, Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist, will report to the set next week. A few doors away, Shah Rukh will be breathing life into his RAW agent character as he cans confrontational scenes with John Abraham,” a trade source revealed to the portal.

While Salman has already shot for his cameo in Pathan, SRK will be doing his bit in spy thriller Tiger 3. "The actors’ on-screen reunion is bound to create a frenzy, so Adi wants to create a spectacular scene that will be worthy of them. The teams are currently discussing possible dates to can the sequence," the source added.

