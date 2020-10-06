Amid filming Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut shares a pic of her mom making season’s first makki ki roti; Take a look

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooing for the Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi in the "southern part of India"

Yesterday, took to social media to inform her fans that she has finally resumed the shooting of her forthcoming film Thalaivi. Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut shared BTS photos from the sets of the Jayalalithaa biopic. In the photos, Kangana Ranaut is engaged in a conversation with the film's director AL Vijay, who the actress described as an "absolutely talented and most affectionate"

In the photos, Kangana is dressed in a saree and she can be seen sporting a no-makeup look and her hair is styled in a braid. Alongside the tweet, she wrote, “Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday's early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director AL Vijay ji. There are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set. #Thalaivi." And today, while Kangana is shooting for the film, she was treated to a photo of her mother cooking makki ki roti. In the photo, we can see Kangana’s mother cooking and alongside the photo, the actress wrote, “In the midst of filming Thalaivi just received a delightful picture of mother making season’s first makki ki roti, she has a separate little chulha for authentic smokey taste of chulha rotis from home grown makki.”

Amid the lockdown, Kangana was staying in Manali with her family and after almost seven months, she has resumed shoot. For the same, the actress flew to the "southern part of India" for the film's shoot. Also, on the 72nd birth anniversary of the late political leader Jayalalithaa, the makers of Thalaivi released a new look from the film. Directed by AL Vijay, the film will see Arvind Swami as Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR), and the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In the midst of filming Thalaivi just received a delightful picture of mother making season’s first makki ki roti, she has a separate little chulha for authentic smokey taste of chulha rotis from home grown makki pic.twitter.com/sq2mUvErYf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 6, 2020

