Amid 'Gunjan Saxena' backlash, ex Army Officer tweets IAF's 1994 letter stating it won't induct women

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl dropped last week on Netflix and has since then made noise on social media for a number of reasons. While some have lauded the film and called it thoroughly entertaining, the Indian Air Force wrote a letter to the Censor Board objecting to its "undue negative" portrayal in the movie. The film is based on Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who became the first Indian woman to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

The film highlights how the IAF wasn't gender neutral back then and Saxena had to fight multiple odds to make her own place in a field which primarily recruited only men. Recently, a former Army Officer Captain Shweta Misra took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the letter she had received back in 1994 when the IAF wasn't inducting women into service. The letter reads, "The proposal to induct women in 04 SSC (ATC/FC) Course has not been approved."

Sharing the letter, Misra tweeted, "#GunjanSaxena #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl Remembering the day when I waited for a letter of joining instructions after clearing SSB and making in merit. Received letter that Air force not ready for women yet! @karanjohar @sharmarekha @adgpi @IAF_MCC @pradiprsagar @GunjanSaxenaTKG."

#GunjanSaxena #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl Remembering the day when I waited for a letter of joining instructions after clearing SSB and making in merit. Received letter that Air force not ready for women yet! @karanjohar @sharmarekha @adgpi @IAF_MCC @pradiprsagar @GunjanSaxenaTKG pic.twitter.com/p7KtJnagGq — Capt Shweta Misra (R) (@shwetamisra0) August 15, 2020

Officer Gunjan Saxena recently said that she was lucky to have the support of commanding officers and supervisors in the Indian Air Force. "Whenever you are in any kind of environment, there are different kinds of individuals that make up that environment so when there is a major change happening, some of these individuals are ready to accept this change more readily than the others and some take more time to adjust to this change," she had said in a statement.

