Amid Heropanti 2 promotions, Tara Sutaria reveals her parents' reaction when she decided to become an actor

Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular starlets in Bollywood currently. She has back-to-back films in her kitty and will be seen in a couple of exciting projects. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in 2019 after which she garnered a lot of fans and she hasn't looked back ever since. Now, in a recent conversation with News19, the Marjaavaan star revealed that she had no plans of becoming an actress.

The actress said that when she was growing up she never thought of becoming an actor. She added, "It’s something that happened later on in life." Tara said that her parents are so 'artistically inclined' that they understand what the entertainment industry is all about since it was never really a discussion growing up. She said that they were 'surprised' by her decision to become an actor.

The actress further stated that her parents don't discuss her work at home. "It is not necessarily about what I am doing, which I really enjoy because I go back to a normal home where there is no gossip, no drama and it’s just a normal scene," Sutaria added.

Meanwhile, currently, the actress is waiting for the release of her upcoming film, Heropanti 2, which will hit the cinemas on April 29. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Apart from this, Tara also has Ek Villain Returns, which will also star Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the key roles.

