Amid husband Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty drops a cryptic post: Made a mistake but it’s ok

On Thursday, took to her Instagram handle and shared a cryptic post amid her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest. The actress posted an excerpt from a book that talked about ‘mistakes’. Sharing the same, Shilpa wrote, “Made a mistake but it’s ok.” Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly creating and producing pornographic content.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been in the news for a while now. The actress has been sharing motivational quotes and messages ever since Raj’s arrest. While Raj remains in judicial custody, Shilpa has been trying her best to get back to normal life. Recently, Shilpa broke her silence on her husband’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the porn racket case. Last week, she also resumed her work commitments and returned to the shoot of her dance reality show. Now, on Thursday, she shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle which read as, “Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life.” At the end of the passage, was an affirmation in bold, that said, “I’m going to make mistakes. I will forgive myself and learn from them.”

Take a look:

A couple of days back, Shilpa shared a video of working out in her garden. With it, Shilpa penned a caption and expressed that no matter what happens, she turns to Yoga in her life to stay positive. A part of her caption reads as, "Be your own warrior; strong enough to effect and defend positive change in your life!"~Whether it’s a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It’s the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced."

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty shares quote on 'life' and 'time' amid husband Raj Kundra's arrest