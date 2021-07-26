Amid investigation, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's joint bank accounts under probe by Mumbai Crime Branch

The Mumbai Crime Branch continues to investigate the adult films racket case that has come to the surface. With Raj Kundra now in police custody, was also questioned as well the couple's home was raided by officials recently. Now, as per latest reports, among many other things being investigated, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's joint bank accounts are now under the scanner.

According to reports, the Hungama 2 actress was reportedly questioned over several international transactions that were made from the joint account. Investigating officials suspect transactions were made between Raj’s account and that of Kenrin Limited, which is owned by Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi.

Over the weekend, officials also raided Kundra's office and found a "concealed" cupboard in his office. Several files were recovered from the hidden cupboard which are under investigation. An official told TOI, “We have brought these files, which will be studied by the forensic auditing team. We are sending eight servers seized from Kundra’s office for forensic analysis as prima facie we have found pornographic data deleted after the police busted the racket in February. Experts can find out whether these servers have been used to upload pornographic material to Kenrin."

On the other hand, Gehana Vasisth and two others were summoned by the Crime Branch. For the unversed, Gehana was arrested in the pornography case in February this year and later released on bail after 4 months. ANI's tweet read, "Maharashtra: Mumbai Police says Property Cell of its Crime Branch has summoned three persons including actress Gehana Vasisth for questioning in connection with the porn film racket probe today."

