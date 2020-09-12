  1. Home
Amid Kangana Ranaut’s office demolition, actress to meet Maharashtra Governor tomorrow: Reports

Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut's office was partially demolished by the BMC on 9th September while she was on her way to Mumbai from Manali.
After meeting Union Minister Ramdas Athawale amid the Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut row, reports suggest that the Queen actress will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Yes, as per a report in Times Now, Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday after Shiv Sena-led BMC partially demolished her office at Pali Hill, Mumbai. As per reports, the actress will meet him at 4.30 PM on Sunday.

Earlier, after BMC demolished her office, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had expressed a sense of disappointment over the handling of the issue by the Thackeray government. Earlier, when the Union Minister met the Governor, he had demanded compensation for Kangana Ranaut after (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished her office. “I met Maharashtra Governor today over the issue of demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property in Mumbai and demanded that she should get compensation for the loss. The way BMC carried out demolition at her property is wrong. She must get justice,” Union Minister had said.

Also, after reaching Mumbai from Manali, when Kangana Ranaut reached her office to take stock of the situation, she had later said that she has not worked ever since the COVID-19 pandemic because of which she has no money to renovate it. Kangana said, “I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world.”

Check out the post here:

