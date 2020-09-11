Amid Kangana Ranaut’s office demolition, police arrests Kolkata boy for threatening Sanjay Raut using her name

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga and next, she will be seen in Thalaivi

Amid the ongoing war between and Sanjay Raut, a resident of Kolkata was arrested by the police after he allegedly threatened Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over an Internet call. As per reports, Palash Ghosh allegedly took Kangana Ranaut’s name while threatening over the call. Later, Palash Ghosh was arrested after the Mumbai police traced his IP address

"Right now, we only have the information that this person was arrested for threatening Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. What exactly is the reason for arresting him all of a sudden coming from Mumbai to Kolkata, we don't know. We can comment only after seeing the remand," advocate Anirban Guhathakurta, who represents the accused, told news agency IANS. Also, in a statement, the advocate confirmed that Palash, a resident of Tollygunge, was arrested by Mumbai police allegedly for a threat call to MP Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena and it is being alleged that Palash is a supporter of Kangana, and so he made the threat call.

As of now, it is being reported that the Mumbai Police are trying to ascertain if Palash (20) has any connection with Kangana Ranaut, and the reason behind him making the threat call using the actress's name. Also, reports suggest that the Mumbai Police will apply for transit remand at Kolkata's Alipore Court so as to bring him to Mumbai for further investigation. After Kangana Ranaut made a remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Raut had tagged the Queen actress as ‘Haramkhor ladki’ and later, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had initiated a demolition drive at her office in Mumbai. Thereafter, Kangana approached the high court and the court had stayed the demolition drive.

