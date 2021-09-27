Amid love for Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut hopes 'Bollywood mafia' appreciates it and lets art win

Kangana Ranaut is currently basking in the success of Thalaivii. Ever since the film has hit the theatres, fans have been going on praising the movie. From talking about her brilliant acting to appreciating her physical transformation to get into the skin of Jayalalithaa, social media is flooded with fans and critics speaking good about the actress and the movie. Well, taking to her Instagram handle Kangana wrote that she wishes all the Bollywood mafia to watch Thalaivii and praise it.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to write a long note for all the Bollywood mafia. She wrote, “Meanwhile waiting for Bollywood mafia to keep our political and ideological differences aside just how I don’t find it difficult to appreciate genuine art may be they can also rise above petty human emotions and for once let art win #thalaivii”. We have all seen that Kangana has been at loggerheads with these so-called Bollywood Mafia time and again. She has never shied away from expressing her views against them and has always been vocal about it.

Take a look:

Thalaivii has been winning hearts across the nation. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 10 and Kangana's act as J Jayalalithaa impressed the audience. Critics too gave Kangana rave reviews for essaying the role of the late politician with perfection.

Now, she will be seen next in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film has been shot in parts of MP and Budapest. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and backed by Sohail Maklai. Besides this, she is also shooting for her film with director Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas.

