Amid NCB summons, Ananya Panday to shoot a song with Vijay Deverakonda for ‘Liger’: Report

Ananya Panday has been embroiled in the Aryan Khan drugs case over the alleged WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan. Ananya has visited the NCB office twice in the last two days and has been summoned to appear yet again on Monday. According to a report in ETimes, Ananya is still honoring her professional commitments which include shooting a song for ‘Liger’ with Vijay Deverakonda. The shooting for the song will go on for a few days and besides the song, Ananya also has some ad shoots, which she will be honoring too.

According to a report in ETimes, a source close to the family spoke about Ananya over her summons by NCB and said, “It is just a part of the protocol; the NCB came home, only handed over the papers, and left. She is certainly not nervous about the summons. In fact, she just completed her work commitments before she left for the NCB office. Why are people making it out to be a big issue?" The source further added, “She is cooperating with the agency and answering all the queries asked by the NCB".

Liger is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual directed by prolific blockbuster filmmaker Puri Jagannath. Ananya will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time. Liger marks Vijay’s debut in Hindi cinema after delivering several successful films in the Telugu film industry including ‘Arjun Reddy’, ‘Geetha Govindam’, ‘Nota’, and ‘Dear Comrade’ amongst others. Meanwhile, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial costarring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

