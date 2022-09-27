Amid Neha Kakkar feud, Falguni Pathak opens up about song remakes: ‘Faltu kyu bana dete ho?’

Neha Kakkar’s recently released song O Sajna is a remake of Falguni Pathak’s iconic and popular song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’. Neha Kakkar is facing massive backlash over the rendition of this song on social media, and Falguni Pathak has also expressed her dismay over it. As several fans criticized Neha for 'ruining' the original song, Falguni re-shared the fans’ posts on her own Instagram stories. Now, Falguni Pathak once again addressed the topic of song remakes and remixes, amid the ongoing feud with Neha Kakkar. She clarified in a recent interview that she is fine with her songs being adapted, but they should be done well.

Falguni Pathak was asked on Mirchi Plus if she has watched Neha’s music video O Sajna, she said that she hasn’t yet, but she will watch it. Further, sharing her view about the adaptation of songs, she said, “Adapt karo lekin acchi tarike se karo. Remixes ban rahe hai aajkal aur acche bhi ban rahe hai jo humlog bhi stage pe gaate hai. Lekin usko acchi tarah se use karo na. Tum usko faltu kyu bana dete ho (Adapt but do it well. There are so many remixes being made well and even we sing it on stage. But do it well. Why do you spoil it)?”