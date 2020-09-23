Amid news of Deepika Padukone getting summons by NCB, Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a BTS pic from Shakun film

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting in Goa for Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

As we speak, , Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi are shooting in Goa for Shakun Batra’s untitled film, and today, the Gully Boy actor took to Instagram stories to share a sneak peek from the sets of the film. In the photo, we can see some behind-the-action from the sets while the Gully Boy captures the crew of the film wearing PPE kits and preparing to shoot. Along with the video, he wrote, “#LetsRoll” followed by a camera emoji.

While earlier, the film was to be shot in Sri Lanka, however, due to the pandemic, the makers of the film zeroed in on Goa. Now, while the cast and the crew continue to shoot for the film in Goa, it is being said that Deepika Padukone will soon be issued summons by the NCB after her name surfaced in the drug chats in the Bollywood drug nexus. Yes, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, might summon actor Deepika Padukone as some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency.

As per reports, some of these chats were between Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash and one “D”. Now while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Karishma Prakash, the manager of actor Deepika Padukone and an employee of Kwan talent management company, she sought exemption on grounds of ill health and said will join the probe on September 25. As per latest reports, Jaya Saha has admitted to arranging CBD oil for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to be summoned by agency after her manager's interrogation: NCB official

Share your comment ×