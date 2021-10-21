Amid paparazzi chaos, Shah Rukh Khan thanks officer for escorting him safely to his car during jail visit

There was high drama outside Arthur Road prison on Thursday morning as Shah Rukh Khan visited to meet his son Aryan Khan who has been lodged since the past 14 days. Aryan's bail in the cruise drugs case was rejected on Wednesday and his legal team has now approached the Bombay High Court.

Media and paparazzi presence was heavy at the Arthur Road Prison as SRK reached to meet his son. The superstar was hounded by the cameras on entry and exit. His personal bodyguard made sure no one came too close to SRK along with the help of the Mumbai Police.

A few Mumbai Police personnel were seen escorting Shah Rukh Khan inside the prison where he met Aryan for almost 20 minutes. On his exit, SRK had to struggle to make his way out. In these trying times, SRK calmly greeted a few people with folded hands. Not just that, amid the paparazzi chaos, when SRK finally managed to reach his car, he did not forget to thank the officer who escorted him safely.

In the video, SRK can be seen slightly turning around and acknowledging the officer in blue shirt while he said thank you.

Take a look at the video below:

On Thursday, after SRK's visit, a team of NCB officials reached the superstar's home Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra. They were snapped at Mannat's gate and did not meet the actor or his wife Gauri Khan. They reportedly met Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja.

According to India Today, the NCB team handed over documents relating to Aryan Khan to Pooja who then signed them and gave them to the NCB, following which the team left.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's judicial custody has been extended till 30 October and his bail plea will be heard on 26 October in Bombay High Court.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reaches NCB office for questioning amid Aryan Khan's drug case; PICS