Amid Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s December wedding rumours, here’s what Soni Razdan has to say

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. While the lovebirds have been dating each other for quite some time now, speculations about their big fat wedding have often kept the tongues wagging. According to fresh reports, Ranbir and Alia are planning to tie the knot in December this year. Needless to say, the reports have got the fans excited and everyone is keen to know the details about Ranbir and Alia’s big day.

But as everyone is waiting for an official confirmation on Alia and Ranbir’s wedding, looks like Soni Razdan is also unaware of this new development. This was evident after she was quizzed about Alia and Ranbir’s wedding to which she replied that she is waiting for the confirmation as well. “Even I don't know when it'll (the wedding) happen. Even I'm waiting for some information,” Soni was quoted saying to Bollywood Life. Well, while Soni’s statement has left everyone wondering if Ranbir and Alia’s wedding reports are mere speculations, it is evident that fans is clearly waiting for the power couple to make an announcement for their big day.

To note, Ranbir and Alia’s relationship has got a go ahead from their respective families and the two are often seen spending time with each other’s families. Interestingly, the lovebirds will also be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra which will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead.