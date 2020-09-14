  1. Home
Amid receiving flak for supporting Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani Dandekar revisits her Maldives vacay; See PHOTO

Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to share a throwback vacay photo from Maldives; Take a look
September 14, 2020
Amid receiving flak for supporting Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani Dandekar revisits her Maldives vacay; See PHOTO
Shibani Dandekar has been making headlines ever since she attacked Ankita Lokhande for her letter for Rhea Chakraborty and tagged her as the ‘princess of patriarchy’. Well, it all started when Shibani tagged Ankita as the ‘princess of patriarchy’ and later, Ankita, shared a lengthy note on Instagram in which took a dig at Shibani and her ‘2 seconds of fame’ remark and asked her to not look down upon TV stars. Later, a host of Ankita’s television friends came out in her support and lashed out at Shibani Dandekar for her ‘2 seconds of fame’ remark on Ankita. From Karanvir Bohra, Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon, Rashami Desai and others, a host of actors asked Shibani to not look down upon TV actors.

Now amid Shibani and Ankita’s online spat, Shibani Dandekar received flak from Sushant Singh Rajput fans and therefore, the model limited the comments section on Instagram. However, amid the social media backlash, today, Shibani Dandekar shared a throwback photo from one of the vacations wherein she is seen posing on the beach and alongside the photo, Shibani wrote, “Was it all a dream?  #maldives2020…” Later, boyfriend Farhan Akhtar left heart emoticons on the photo.

Also, recently, Shibani had posted a photo of Rhea Chakraborty calling for the release of Rhea as she wrote, “#ReleaseRhea #justiceforrhea.” However, amid the social media backlash, Shibani deleted the post later. Also, when Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB, Shibani came out in her defense and posted a note about how she has known Rhea for many years. Shibani had written: “I’ve known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16 years old! Vibrant, strong, vivacious..such a bright spark.. so full of life! I’ve witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family...(some of the kindest warmest best pople you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma!”

Was it all a dream? #maldives2020

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on

