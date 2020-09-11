Amid Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea getting rejected, Sushant Singh Rajput’s video from a play goes viral

Today, a video from Sushant Singh Rajput’s play went viral on social media and fans showered immense love on the late actor

As we speak, Rhea Chakrabroty, and brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea has been rejected by the court after the two, along with Samuel Miranda, and Deepesh Sawant, were arrested by the NCB and sent to 14-day custody. Now while Sushant’s family, friends and fans continue to demand justice for the late actor, we got our hands on a video from the days when SSR was into theatre. For all those who don’t know, Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of engineering college and joined Nadira Babbar’s theatre group Ekjute to pursue his dream of acting before he made his big Bollywood debut. While he made his acting debut in 2007 with a play titled Pukaar, later, he made his television debut and later, appeared in a series of films before he passed away on June 14, 2020.

In the said video, these seemingly were recorded while SSR was performing for a play titled Aadhe Adhoore, and after the clips went viral on social media, fans of the late actor showered immense love on him and expressed a sense of grief as he isn’t there with him anymore and they won’t be able to see his magic on the screen.

Also, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020, Nadira Babbar, who in an actress and founder of theatre group Ekjute, took to social media to mourn the demise of SSR as she wrote, Unbelievable and very difficult to accept that Sushant has gone. You shouldn’t have done this beta… You were always like a family to us from the very first day of joining Ekjute. A good human being ,always smiling, ready to learn new things...very good student, sincere actor and a great dancer. You were always there for Ekjute as a family. Heart breaking news… We will miss you.”

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's bail plea REJECTED by the Sessions Court

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×