Amid Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody getting extended, SSR’s sis shares Bhagavad Gita verses; See Post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to talk about truth as she shared Bhagavad Gita Verses.
16742 reads Mumbai
Amid Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody getting extended, SSR's sis shares Bhagavad Gita verses; See Post
Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020 and post his demise, the CBI, ED and NCB are probing the case. As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody has been extended until October 6, 2020 by the NCB, and after the sessions court rejected her bail plea, in her second request for bail after spending 14 days in judicial custody in a Mumbai jail, she has alleged a witch-hunt against her by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and also, she has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput "took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit".

That said, today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to pen a note talking about truth as she wrote, “We all have a truth guiding mechanism within, which guides us how to think with love & peace. This is often called as conscience. To be spiritual is to listen this voice & restore the light of truth.” Also, Shweta, who is back to social media after 10-day detox shared photos from Bhagavad Gita as she talks about calming the mind. Earlier, Shweta thanked SSR”s fans for sending messages for him after she kicked off a movement called 'message for SSR'.

That said, after the Mumbai police was investigating the case, a month after Sushant's death, the actor’s father registered a complaint with Patna Police accusing Rhea, her family members and some others of abetting his son's suicide. 

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta on 3 lakh messages for him: Cried reading them, can’t fathom legacy he left

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Twitter

