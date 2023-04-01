Amid rumours of marital issues with Sam Asghari, Britney Spears dances with a mystery man; WATCH

Womanizer singer Britney Spears was snapped without her wedding ring just days before Sam Asghari was seen without his. On Tuesday, March 28 she headed to board a private jet to Hawaii with her manager. On March 30, Sam was also snapped without his ring as he left Thousand Oaks gym. This added fuel to the rumours of their separation after 9 months of marriage. Sam shared a photo on his Instagram handle and one can clearly see the ring. In the picture, the actor was seated on a plane but did not reveal where he was heading towards. Well, there might be a possibility that he was going to Hawaii to meet his wife who has been there for two days already.

Britney Spears shares a dancing video with a mystery man

Recently, amid marital issues with Sam Asghari, Britney took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her dancing with a mystery man. In the video, the pop singer can be seen wearing a neon colour bikini whereas the mystery man was shirtless and wore shorts. Both of them were seen dancing their heart out while looking at the camera. As soon as she shared the video, she switched off her comment section. If you stalk the social media handle of Britney, you can see that the pop singer is having an amazing vacation through her posts.

Check out the video here

About Britney and Sam

For the unversed, Britney and Sam began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” video, which was one of her singles from Glory. The two finally got engaged in September 2021 and married nine months later in June 2022.

