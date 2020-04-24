Amid rumours of Varun Dhawan’s engagement announcement with Natasha Dalal, actor enjoys birthday with family

Rumours of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s engagement have been coming in for the longest time. Amid this, Varun celebrated his birthday with family last evening. David Dhawan spoke to a portal about his film Coolie No 1 and Varun’s birthday celebration.

For actor , his 33rd birthday was all about family. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Varun has been spending time at home and has been doing his bit to take care of his mom Lali Dhawan and dad David Dhawan. While the Street Dancer 3D star cannot go out to celebrate with his friends this year due to COVID 19, Varun will be going live on his Instagram handle with fans to celebrate with them. Amid this, rumour has it that Varun’s family had originally planned to announce his engagement with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Varun’s family had planned on making the announcement of their engagement on Varun’s birthday. But, due to the serious situation right now, the family has decided to refrain from it. A source told the daily, “The family had considered formally announcing Varun's engagement to long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on the occasion. However, given the current scenario, they have decided to do it at an appropriate time.” However, that didn’t stop Varun from celebrating a low-key birthday with a heart-shaped chocolate cake with family.

Varun took to his Instagram story last night and shared a photo of the delicious chocolate cake that was heart-shaped with candles on it. Not just this, the handsome birthday boy also posed before blowing the candles out and cutting the cake. Seems Varun decided to bring some cheer on his special day by celebrating it with dad David Dhawan and mom Lali Dhawan amid lockdown. In a chat with Mid-Day, David Dhawan didn’t say anything about Varun and Natasha engagement rumours but went on to reveal that Varun has been taking care of him amid COVID 19 as he is diabetic. Senior Dhawan also revealed that Coolie No 1’s post-production work is underway.

David Dhawan said, “It will be a quiet family affair. Over the past few weeks, Varun has been with us, and has been taking care of Lali and me. He is especially concerned about me as I am diabetic," he says. Ask him about the fate of Coolie No 1, and the filmmaker says, "It's my 45th film as a director. I think people will want to watch comedy [post the crisis]. Work on the film is underway.”

David Dhawan’s directorial stars Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Coolie No 1 remake also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi and others. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, a new release date may be out soon.

