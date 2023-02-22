Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik split rumours, Ayesha Omar BREAKS silence on alleged link-up with the cricketer

It has been a few months since the rumours of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s split surfaced on the Internet. Rumours also suggested that they have decided to legally separate. Neither Sania, nor Shoaib has addressed these rumours yet, however, Sania’s cryptic posts and Instagram stories in the last few weeks led fans to wonder if all is well between the couple. Amidst all this, Shoaib and Sania also signed a show together, leaving fans confused. It was being speculated that his rumoured link-up with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar was one of the reasons for the alleged split. Now, Ayesha Omar has reacted to these rumours.

In 2021, Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar starred in a photo shoot for a magazine, after which rumours about the two surfaced. Post the magazine shoot, many detractors accused Ayesha Omar of ruining Shoaib’s marriage with Sania. Now, a video clip of Ayesha addressing the alleged affair with Shoaib Malik is going viral on Instagram. On The Shoaib Akhtar Show, Ayesha Omar clarified that there is no truth to the rumours, and that she would never be attracted to a married man. "I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows me... that goes without saying,” she said.

When Shoaib Akhtar asked her about the ‘revealing’ photoshoot with Shoaib Malik, Ayesha responded, “who said that?” The host then added, “Yeh controversy bahut badi ho gayi (it became a big controversy),” to which Ayesha replied, “Woh yahan nahi thi, across the border thi.”