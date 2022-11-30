Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik split rumours, Ayesha Omar’s old comment on equation with cricketer goes VIRAL

Rumours about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik ’s troubled marriage surfaced a few weeks ago. While neither Sania nor Shoaib has reacted to these rumours, or commented on this matter, speculations about their separation have left their fans concerned. Amid all this, Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar is also being linked with Shoaib Malik. Last year, Shoaib and Ayesha did a magazine shoot together. An old comment made by Ayesha back in 2021 is now going viral.

Post the magazine shoot last year, many detractors lambasted Ayesha and accused her of ruining Shoaib’s marriage with Sania. Back in 2021, a fan had asked her if she was planning to get married to Shoaib Malik. Ayesha had replied to the comment and wrote, “Not at all”. She said that Shoaib is happily married to Sania Mirza and that she has immense respect for both of them. She also stated that she and Shoaib are good friends and well-wishers, and that such relationships also exist in the world.

“Jee nahin. Bilkul nahi. Un kee shadi hoe we hai aur who apnee biwi kay saath bohat khush hai. Main donon @realshoaibmalik aur @saniamirza kee bohat respect kartee hoon. Shoaib aur mein achay dost aur ek doosray kay kherkhwa hai. Bohat respect kartay hain. Aisay rishtay bhee hotay hain Duniya mein logon kay,” wrote Ayesha. Now, a screenshot of Ayesha’s old comment from last year is going viral on social media. Take a look.