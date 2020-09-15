Amid Sanjay Dutt’s cancer treatment, wife Maanayata shares a post about self-belief and fighting fears
Just a few days before the release of Sadak 2, Sanjay Dutt took to social media to inform his fans that he is taking a break from films due to medical treatment and soon after, it was being reported that the actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Thereafter, the actor started his treatment at a Mumbai hospital and post the first round of treatment, Sanjay is back to work and has stared the dubbing of Shamshera.
That said, today, wife Maanayata Dutt, took to Instagram to share a motivational post on fighting fears as, sharing a throwback photo, she wrote, “Fear has two meanings: Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise....the choice is yours! #fightyourfears #riseandshine #selfbelief #throwback #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging yet #beautifullife #thankyougod…” In the photo, Maanayata Dutt is seen posing for a photo, in what looks like a vacay, and as always, she looks like a diva.
After reports started doing the rounds that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with cancer, Maanayata released an official statement that read, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.” Although reports suggested that Sanjay Dutt and family will fly to the USA for treatment, however, Maanayata clarified that any travel plans will only be decided as per the developments in his health. On the work front, Sanjay was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt and next, he will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera and Prithviraj.
Check out the post here:
ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt completes first cycle of chemotherapy; To begin second cycle next week
Anonymous 8 hours ago
.... Making stupid comments now n hurting... What kind of people are we... Keep Sanjay Dutt in our prayers n asking our creator for a speedy recovery... He's got 2 small kiddos n he's got to live for them..pray all goes well n he's back to very good health once again Amen.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Really!!! Your husband is sick and you are posting posts. I mean anyone in right mind or stress cannot be bothered about posting anything. What have we become????
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Karma will get you lady .. just think for a minute if you are fighting for your life from a deadly disease and your husband poses and does selfies decked up while you are in the hospital.. dimwit gold digger.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
The caption has got nothing to do with the photo..! She is such an insta opportunist. These people are taking the motivational quotes and showing off themselves to another level. Shame
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Gold digger
Anonymous 10 hours ago
We all know your 2 bit item girl who can also act fake pallu on head and one dropped concern face for sanjay dutt... Feel sorry for this guy struggling with cancer... And the wife all ready for camera posing... Not all are lucky to have a right spouce... Poor sanjay
Anonymous 10 hours ago
he had enough partners and luxuries in life. sanjay is not a saint at all
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Look at my haute couture! Look, Look, Look! Oh btw, almost forgot to mention my husband has cancer too.....
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Why is she posting herself like a model in a photo shoot, when her words are about her husband’s critical illness? Looks like a married bimbo despo for attention!
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Another gold digger going the Rhea way.. posing while her husband is fighting the biggest battle of his life.. how inconsiderate of her !!!!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Um ok? What the hell kind of pose is this? Whena loved one has cancer who has the time to dress up like this and pose like this? Weird are this so called Bollywood families.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
this woman has 2 M followers?? Why on earth? Only in India! *facepalm*
Anonymous 15 hours ago
easy come easy go. Sanjay Dutt's money going down the drain for an upkeep of legal keep
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Lol check her pic n caption
Anonymous 19 hours ago
She is such an attention seeker. Her post and pose just don't match up. She is always flaunting her designer wear even when there is a personal crisis.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
I lost my maternal uncle and father in-law to cancer in the recent years, believe me I can’t fathom social media during times like this.. What is the need?.? The mind boggles
Anonymous 22 hours ago
She is back to her old days
Anonymous 22 hours ago
She left for Dubai long back. She was with her so called husband for a few days only
Anonymous 22 hours ago
She is blowing Sanjay Dutt's hard earned money like water.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Why is she always overdressed for a post like this. She surely is having plan b
Anonymous 23 hours ago
She looks beautiful. Glad to see her not looking like a victim of fate. She will help him fight this cancer and comes out a winner. Continue to be strong.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Sanjay Dutt tried to wash his sins by making movie on his life. You can fool people but you cant fool yourself and God. Both knows the truth.
Anonymous 1 day ago
It’s a weird pic for the message. BW people have to pose fur everything.
Anonymous 1 day ago
She married him to live the good life. He will have enough to leave for the kids and her to live well
Anonymous 1 day ago
She should better start applying for jobs, coz she won’t be able to afford her glamour life for long with stage 3 lung cancer diagnosis
Anonymous 1 day ago
He is super rich. She fasaoed him for his money only
Anonymous 1 day ago
have u seen his house? its quite big
Anonymous 1 day ago
Condolence in advance. One more criminal will suffer and die soon with karma.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why do we have to be so judge mental?? We have no clue what his wife must be feeling and going through... she might want to do that for whatever reason to make her feel strong so it’s ok... she is the one besides her husband fighting and praying for his life so just keep sending them our warm wishes and prayers.