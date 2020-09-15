Amid Sanjay Dutt’s cancer treatment, wife Maanayata shares a post about self-belief and fighting fears

Today, Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to share a social media post talking about facing fears and positivity; Take a look

Just a few days before the release of Sadak 2, Sanjay Dutt took to social media to inform his fans that he is taking a break from films due to medical treatment and soon after, it was being reported that the actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Thereafter, the actor started his treatment at a Mumbai hospital and post the first round of treatment, Sanjay is back to work and has stared the dubbing of Shamshera.

That said, today, wife Maanayata Dutt, took to Instagram to share a motivational post on fighting fears as, sharing a throwback photo, she wrote, “Fear has two meanings: Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise....the choice is yours! #fightyourfears #riseandshine #selfbelief #throwback #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging yet #beautifullife #thankyougod…” In the photo, Maanayata Dutt is seen posing for a photo, in what looks like a vacay, and as always, she looks like a diva.

After reports started doing the rounds that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with cancer, Maanayata released an official statement that read, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.” Although reports suggested that Sanjay Dutt and family will fly to the USA for treatment, however, Maanayata clarified that any travel plans will only be decided as per the developments in his health. On the work front, Sanjay was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, alongside , Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt and next, he will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera and Prithviraj.

Check out the post here:

