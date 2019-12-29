Amid Sara Ali Khan breakup rumours, Kartik Aaryan admits he's in happy phase; Says will cherish Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan reflected upon the year gone by and addressed the numerous link-up rumours and spoke about the successful run at the box office. The actor also spilled the beans on 2020.

Kartik Aaryan has had a commendable 2019. The actor has delivered two hit movies one after the other. He ruled the first half with Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon and tickled the funny bone in the second half with Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor has three big movies to look forward to in 2020. The actor kicks off the new decade with the Love Aaj Kal sequel opposite Sara Ali Khan followed by Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dostana 2.

While things are looking great on the work front, his relationship status with Ananya and Sara has been the talk of the town throughout the year. During an interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor addressed the multiple linkups he's had this year and said he has been focusing on his work. "I have never spoken about my personal life as I don’t like to. More importantly, I am not the only one involved, there’s someone else as well. So, it’s better ki main chup hi rahun. I can just say that I am in a happy phase in all aspects of life – personally and professionally."

While he is staying tight-lipped about his personal life, Kartik is not shying away from talking about his busy 2020. Speaking about his first release of 2020, called as Love Aaj Kal 2 for now by fans, the actor said he is going to cherish the movie. "I am very excited about Imtiaz [Ali] sir’s next, which comes out on Valentine’s Day. That has been one experience I’ll always cherish," he said.

He also spoke about his other two releases of the year and said, "I have Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dostana 2. While the former is very massy with strong content, the latter will push the envelope and the whole process has already been superb. All these films are very important for me."

