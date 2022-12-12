Amid Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza divorce rumours, cricketer’s Instagram bio garners attention

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and former Captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shoaib Malik hit the headlines a few weeks ago after rumours about their turbulent marriage surfaced. While neither Shoaib nor Sania has said anything about the matter, fans were left concerned after Sania Mirza shared cryptic social media posts about ‘broken hearts’ and ‘moments’ that get her through the ‘hardest days’. Amid rumours and speculations about their divorce, Shoaib Malik’s Instagram bio has grabbed eyeballs.

While rumours suggest that Shoaib and Sania have split, the cricketer’s Instagram bio suggests something else. Shoaib is all praise for his wife, and he calls her a ‘superwoman’ in his bio. “Athlete, Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar, Father to One True Blessing," reads his bio. Shoaib and Sania tied the knot in 2010, and have been married for 12 years. They welcomed their first child, son Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

Shoaib Malik’s new post with Sania Mirza

Recently, Shoaib also shared a teaser on Instagram, from his upcoming show with Sania titled ‘The Mirza Malik Show’. Fans were left confused as they wondered if rumours about their divorce are false. Recently, Shoaib also reacted to his and Sania’s divorce rumours, and told Express Tribune, “It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone."

On Sania Mirza’s birthday in November, Shoaib also posted a picture with her on Instagram, and penned a short yet sweet birthday wish. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest...”