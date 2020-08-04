  • facebook
Amid Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation, Disha Salian’s dance video surfaces on the internet

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is under probe by the Mumbai and Bihar Police. Amid this, a dance video of Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian, who passed away six days before the actor, has emerged on social media.
  • 1
(Trigger Warning) Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise shook the entire world of showbiz and since his sudden death, a lot has been said. As per reports, Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai. Six days before his death, his former manager, Disha Salian cut short her life. Reportedly, she ended her life by jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Malad in Mumbai. Amid the probe of Sushant’s death, an unseen video of Disha Salian has surfaced on the internet. 

In an unseen video, Disha is seen dancing on a Bollywood number with a couple of friends. As per a report in Etimes, the video apparently was filmed amid the lockdown due to COVID 19. In the video, Disha along with other people is seen shaking a leg to a song. While nothing has been revealed about what it was recorded for, the video is going viral on the internet. Recently, the Mumbai Police Commissioner held a press conference where he spoke about Sushant’s case. 

He revealed that the actor was disturbed due to the death of his former manager Disha Salian. He said that when the late Chhichhore star saw how his name was being linked to Disha, he was extremely affected. The Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said, “He (Sushant) had met her only once and he had even asked his advocate who she was.” Currently, Sushant’s case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. However, an FIR was lodged against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others by the late actor’s father in Patna. Post that, the Bihar Police also came into action. 

Here is Disha Salian’s video:

Also Read|Disha Salian's mother claims Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is not related to her daughter's passing

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :InstagramTimes Now/ETimes

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

ye post karna....bhot galat

