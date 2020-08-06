Amid Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case, Rhea Chakraborty’s old Ted Talk on the power of positive thoughts goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the subsequent FIR against Rhea Chakraborty has been in the news lately. Amid this, a 2019 Ted Talks video of Rhea talking about channelling negative emotions and turning them into positive thoughts has gone viral on social media.

It has been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and the fans of the actor continue to remember him with old videos and photos. Post Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Bihar, the actress has been in the news. In the FIR, Sushant’s father levelled many allegations against Rhea as per various sections of IPC. While the case has now been approved by the Centre for CBI probe, fans of Sushant have been massively trolling Rhea on social media. Amid this, a 2019 Ted Talk video of her has gone viral.

In 2019, Rhea delivered a Ted Talk on ‘How to tap the Superhero inside us?’ at BITS Hyderabad. While talking about channelling one’s negative emotions into positive ones, Rhea spoke about her own life’s experience and what she went through when she saw success as well as failure. While talking about how she went through her first audition at Yash Raj Films, all thanks to her first ever heartbreak. In the video, Rhea told everyone in the audience that she passed and got the film.

Further, she is also seen telling the audience that her first film was successful and she was liked. She tells the audience in the video that post the success she felt, she told her brother that by the end of the year she will get a ‘at least a yacht and penthouse.’ However, she went on to share about the failure of her second film and that it made her low. She said that at that point she lied to herself and pretended that everything positive happened and with that attitude she managed to make herself better. She further spoke on turning negative thoughts into positive ones and keeping the inner child alive in the video. However, post Sushant’s demise, this old video of Rhea went viral and received massive backlash from fans.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s video:

Many fans took to the YouTube comments to slam Rhea and called her out for being ‘manipulative’. A user wrote, “She is clearly admitting her superpower is to manipulate people! Even as a child, she didn't even spare her own brother in using for her own benefit!.” Further, a user also called out Ted Talks for inviting her for talk. A user wrote, “Can't believe TEDx standard has gone so down. It's a pain to see people like her on such reputed platforms.”

Here are some of the comments:

Meanwhile, as per latest updates, the ED has summoned Rhea for interrogation regarding her purchase of 2 properties. Further, the SC has already given her lawyer and all other parties involved in Sushant’s case to submit their replies in next 3 days. Rhea’s PIL for transfer of case to Mumbai from Bihar will be heard next week. On the other hand, the Bihar Government’s request to transfer the case to CBI has been approved by the Centre and the CBI too has received the notification. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta drops a glimpse of sibling bond with a Whatsapp chat: You loved us so dearly

Share your comment ×