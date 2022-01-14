Amid Sussanne Khan's COVID-19 positive result, Hrithik Roshan had also contracted the virus: Report.

Three days ago, Sussanne Khan took to social media to announce that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She also revealed that after two years of dodging Covid-19, the Omicron variant had attacked her immune system. Now, a latest report in ETimes, reveals that Hrithik Roshan had also tested Covid-19 positive a little before Sussane's result came through.

A source revealed to ETimes, that the actor is now recovering and he tested negative around four days ago. On 10 January, Hrithik had celebrated his birthday and was flooded with wishes on social media. "He has recovered and is feeling much better now. His test came negative four days ago," the source said.

Sussanne while announcing that she had tested positive, shared a selfie on Instagram and captioned it, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou."

While Hrithik has reportedly tested negative, his ex-wife Sussanne is yet to test negative.

On his birthday, Hrithik had also shared his first look as Vedha from the action thriller Vikram Vedha. As for Sussanne, she had wished Hrithik on her birthday with a fun video featuring him and their sons. She also penned a heartfelt note saying, "Happy Happy birthday Rye..U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals (sic)."

