Amid Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s marriage report, look at celebs who opted for lavish palace weddings

Although Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have remained tight-lipped about their wedding, every small detail about their upcoming marriage ceremony is increasing excitement among fans. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be exchanging vows on the 9th of December at Six Senses Resort, near Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Our reliable sources also told us that the lovebirds will have a court marriage first under the Special Marriage Act. Yesterday, even a meeting was held in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, superintendent of police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company handling the couple’s wedding arrangements. The officials disclosed that around 120 guests will be attending the wedding at the palace. The couple is ready to fulfill their dreamy wedding, but did you know before Vicky and Katrina, there were a host of celebrities from both Bollywood and Hollywood who had chosen Rajasthan palaces for their dream destination wedding? Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to see the list.

Raveena Tandon & Anil Thadani

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani tied the knot on February 22, 2004 in Udaipur’s Shiv Niwas Palace. All the rituals took place in Jag Mandir. The venue was well decorated with lights and flowers. It was an intimate affair with limited guests.

Neil Nitin Mukesh & Rukmini Sahay

It was in 2017 actor Neil Nitin Mukesh got married to Rukmani Sahay in the beautiful palace in Udaipur. The actor hosted a grand engagement at Radisson Blu Palace Resort and Spa. The venue was lavishly decorated with open-air tents, flowers, lights. It was a three-day-long wedding affair that consisted of Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet, and the wedding.

Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal

One of the most lavish weddings that took place in 2018 was of Isha Ambani, the daughter of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. Isha tied the knot with Anand Parimal at her residence ‘Antilia’ in Mumbai. However, the grand pre-wedding functions were held at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. It was a star-studded event with some stellar performances. Not, only this, Ambani’s had also arranged a private concert by American pop-star Beyonce.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony held at the Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace hotel in Jodhpur. Interestingly, it is the last royal palace built before the Independence of India.

Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar

“The wedding of the year 2007 award” goes to 'Austin Powers' actress Elizabeth Hurley as she got hitched to business tycoon and NRI Arun Nayar at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. Interestingly, it was the same venue as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas'. The pre-wedding festivities were held in different forts of the city, while the wedding took place at Umaid Bhavan. The lovebirds also had a western wedding that took place at the Sudeley Castle in England.