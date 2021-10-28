Amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drops a PIC, fans comment ‘Shaadi ki Khushi’

Ever since the rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding started doing the rounds, fans have not been able to keep calm. Understandably so, don’t you think? Although the actors have not made their relationship official, their chemistry has not escaped the public eye. As fans await the announcement of the exciting news, they continue to tease the rumoured lovebirds on their social media handles. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Vicky dropped a beautiful picture on the gram, wearing his ever-radiant smile. Soon, fans started teasing the actor on his ‘Shaadi ki khushi’.

Sometime back, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring himself. Dressed in a simple and casual plain white tee-shirt and denim pants, Vicky can be seen reclining on a sofa, while the sunlight did its magic. As the golden hour sun fell on Vicky’s face, the Masaan actor flashed a heartwarming and radiant smile at the camera. The subtlety and simplicity of the picture accentuated its beauty even more. Sharing the picture on the gram, Vicky wrote an apt caption that read, “Golden hour, silver linings.”

Take a look:

As soon as he shared the picture, fans started teasing him about his wedding rumours with diva Katrina Kaif. One fan commented, “Shaadi ki khushi”, while another wished him saying, “Hone wali shadi Mubarak ho”. A third fan wrote, “tell me that wedding rumours are trueee”, while another teased, “The Groom is glowing”.

Take a look:

The recent buzz is that Katrina and Vicky will be tying the knot in December. In fact, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the wedding festivities will be taking place from 7th to 9th December in Rajasthan Fort. Apparently, Katrina and Vicky have planned to send out the e-invites and will ask people to block their dates from 7th to 9th December. With a few days left for the wedding, the preparations are in full swing.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Save The Dates From 7-9 December for Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's big fat destination wedding