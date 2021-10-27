Amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal shares a photo of him enjoying laddoo

Vicky Kaushal is constantly making headlines for both personal and professional reasons. Professionally, he is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Sardar Udham. Fans and critics have been praising his acting and the perfection with which he has brought the character of the revolutionary to life. Talking about the personal front, he is making headlines for his wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif. Well, amidst all this the actor has shared a picture of him enjoying laddoos.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal has shared a picture of him eating laddoos. Actually, he posted this picture to thank his fans for accepting his film Sardar Udham. Sharing this picture he wrote, “It’s been 10 days and the way you have accepted the Film and continue to carry it forward has been heartwarming for the Team!!! Cherishing all the love pouring in, Udham Singh style. I guess we both share the same love for laddoos. Thank You so much for not just watching the Film but experiencing it. Thank You for befriending #SardarUdham.”

Take a look:

Talking about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship, the two actors have always refrained from conforming to their relationship, but rumour mills have it that they have fallen head over heels for each other. Sometime back, Roka rumours of the two took social media by storm. Later it was reported that the rumoured lovebirds are gearing up to tie the knot in the month of December this year. However, an official confirmation from both parties is yet awaited.

