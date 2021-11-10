Amid wedding rumours with Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa drops some sunkissed pics & we are in awe of her panache

As life is coming back on track post the second wave of COVID 19, it looks like the wedding season is all set to take over the tinselville. To note, several renowned couples are being rumoured to tie the knot this winter including Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal etc. Amid this, it is reported that Rajkummar and Patralekhaa will be tying the knot this week itself in a destination wedding and the festivities will begin from November 10.

While the wedding reports have got their massive fan following excited, the power couple is yet to make an official announcement about the same. Amid this, rumoured bride to be Patralekhaa made the headlines recently as she went on to share a beautiful video of herself comprising some of her sunkissed pics. She was seen wearing a cream coloured sweatshirt and was flaunting her messy hair with her make up game on point. Patralekhaa captioned the image as, “Sunshine” and Farah Khan was all in awe of her panache. Taking to the comment section, she wrote, “Beauty” along with a heart emoticon.

Check out Patralekhaa’s video here:

Meanwhile, ahead of their destination wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan, it is reported that Rajkummar is planning a special wedding surprise for his ladylove. “Rajkummar has a different way of romance. He and Patralekhaa have been together for many years and during all this time he has been writing letters to her. Also, because he has to travel for shoots and is often not with her for long durations, he took to writing. Now, as a wedding gift, he’s planning to give her these letters as a token of his love,” a source was quoted saying to India Today.