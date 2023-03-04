Amid wedding rumours, Saba Azad shares a lovely PIC of herself clicked by Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make for a stunning couple, and ever since they made their relationship Instagram official, they have been sharing the most adorable pictures with each other. They are also frequently spotted together by the paparazzi in the city. Just a few days ago, Saba Azad arrived at the Mumbai airport to see off Hrithik Roshan, and they shared a kiss and a hug as he left for his shoot. Meanwhile, rumours of Saba and Hrithik’s wedding took over the Internet yesterday, However, Rakesh Roshan recently told an entertainment portal that he hasn’t heard anything about the wedding yet. Amidst all of this, Saba Azad has shared a lovely picture clicked by Hrithik.

Saba Azad shares a picture of herself clicked by Hrithik Roshan

On Saturday morning, Saba Azad took to her Instagram account to post a beautiful picture of herself. She credited Hrithik Roshan for clicking the stunning, candid picture, and it shows Saba Azad scrolling on her phone. She is seen seated on the couch as she looks intensely at the phone. Saba is seen wearing a strappy top with baggy white pants, and her long hair left open. “Casual afternoon scroll,” she wrote, while mentioning that Hrithik clicked it. Check out the picture below!

A comment on Saba’s post read, “What a beautiful capture! Looking lovely @sabazad,” while another comment read, “Such a nice picture!!” A fan wrote, “Saba , your hair is so beautiful,” while another one commented, “Can you please share your hair care routine..!!!”

Saba Azad’s wish on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, Saba shared some lovely pictures of them together. Penning a sweet birthday wish for ‘Ro’, Saba wrote that he defies all stereotypes, and continues to surprise her every day in so many ways. “The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being,” she wrote, and called him her ‘favourite goof’ and ‘human bean’. Hrithik replied to her post and wrote, “whirling in tandem thank you for these words Sa , they inspire to be even better.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan trains hard for Fighter; Zayed Khan REACTS: ‘Can’t wait to see…’