Amid wedding rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s residence- PICS

Rumours about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship have been around for quite some time now. While neither of them has publicly acknowledged or confirmed their relationship, they are often spotted together on numerous occasions and events. Besides this, they are frequently seen hyping each other up on Instagram, and showing support for each other’s work on social media. Sidharth and Kiara also shared screen space in the 2021 film Shershaah, and their performances were loved by the audience. This evening, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted by the paparazzi as they exited ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at Manish Malhotra’s residence

Kiara and Sidharth were both clicked by the paparazzi outside Manish Malhotra’s house in Mumbai this evening. Kiara, as usual, looked uber chic in a white crop top and matching pants. She left her hair open, and was seen carrying a yellow handbag. The actress flashed her million-dollar smile at the paparazzi as she made her way to her car.