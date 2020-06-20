Amidst backlash for Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Karan Johar UNFOLLOWS Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on Twitter
The past few days have been extremely uncertain times for Bollywood with the death of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The question behind the reasoning of his untimely demise has led to a nationwide debate on mental health, nepotism and treatment towards outsiders in Bollywood. Moreover, in connection to Sushant's death, a case has officially been filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor in a Bihar court. "In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha had shared with ANI.
Karan has been receiving a lot of hate on social media by netizens which has led the filmmaker to take a drastic step and unfollow several people on Twitter. Amongst the close allies that he has unfollowed; the names include Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and even close friend, Twinkle Khanna. As of now, Johar is only following eight accounts - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, PM Narendra Modi, Apoorva Mehta, Dharma Productions, Dharma 2.0 and Dharmatic.
What do you have to say about Karan Johar taking such a drastic step? Let us know your views in the comments section below.
One of the main reasons why netizens turned on KJo is because of his tribute to SSR which they accused to be "hypocritical".
"I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with... but somehow I never followed up on that feeling... will never make that mistake again... we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times... some of us succumb to these silences and go within... we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them... Sushant's unfortunate demise has been a huge wake-up call to me... to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations... I hope this resonates with all of you as well... I will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug...," the Drive producer had written for Sushant.
Hmm. 2020 will pass, Koffee with Karan new episode would be aired. Karan will invite Alia and others. All of them will talk about how they faced social media bullying. Karan will share how he was made the target and how he suffered. Karan would applaud nepo gang for going through all that and the gang will praise him. Guests would sign mugs and leave. Life goes on. Unfortunately nothing will change.
He also has a son now. Won’t he feel nothing if someone bullies his son and he commits suicide in future??? Sushant was also someone’s son and more so a deserving star why did this industry had to be so cruel to him? Who will answer his father? We may get many Alias and Varuna but we rarely get someone like Sushant. Shame on Bollywood gang we are ashamed to tell this is Indian movie industry
I Hate him Ugly devil
We South Africans adored him. Will be fondly remembered. I think that some people felt threatened by his God given talent. Pure at heart.
Lol damage control. They think we are fools to believe them. Bunch of nasty, heartless scums.
He will follow back soon
He has to die.
He is very cunning but it’s too late now. The public knows the truth!!!!! Boycott dharma and bhatts
Fraud fellow...I hate him from core of my heart.. True fans of SSR ... We can never accept kjo... Sushant you will always be super star for us... You still live our hearts.. No alia mahesh Ranbir or Khan's can take over it.
must be some new PR strategy, this nepo uncle is upto some NEW NAUTANKI... BOYCOTT dharma movies n nepo kids ! Thats the answer to these VULTURES .