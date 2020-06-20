Amidst backlash for Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Karan Johar UNFOLLOWS Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on Twitter

Karan Johar, who has been facing a ton of backlash over Sushant Singh Rajput's death on social media, has taken a drastic step and unfollowed Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on Twitter. Read below to know which eight accounts KJo continues to follow on Twitter.

The past few days have been extremely uncertain times for Bollywood with the death of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The question behind the reasoning of his untimely demise has led to a nationwide debate on mental health, nepotism and treatment towards outsiders in Bollywood. Moreover, in connection to Sushant's death, a case has officially been filed against , , Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor in a Bihar court. "In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha had shared with ANI.

Karan has been receiving a lot of hate on social media by netizens which has led the filmmaker to take a drastic step and unfollow several people on Twitter. Amongst the close allies that he has unfollowed; the names include , , Janhvi Kapoor and even close friend, Twinkle Khanna. As of now, Johar is only following eight accounts - Amitabh Bachchan, , , PM Narendra Modi, Apoorva Mehta, Dharma Productions, Dharma 2.0 and Dharmatic.

One of the main reasons why netizens turned on KJo is because of his tribute to SSR which they accused to be "hypocritical".

"I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with... but somehow I never followed up on that feeling... will never make that mistake again... we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times... some of us succumb to these silences and go within... we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them... Sushant's unfortunate demise has been a huge wake-up call to me... to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations... I hope this resonates with all of you as well... I will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug...," the Drive producer had written for Sushant.

