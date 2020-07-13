Amidst growing health concerns; Amitabh Bachchan makes sure to stay in touch with 'extended family'

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is using social media to stay in touch with his admirers, whom he calls his "extended family", from his Covid ward at the hospital

The cine icon is admitted in Nanavati hospital's isolation ward after he, along with three of his family members, tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor has been keeping up with his daily routine of wishing members of his "extended family" on their birthdays. On Sunday night, Big B made a short blog entry.

He wrote: "Birthday - EF - Manoj Kumar Ojha .. Taran Ghantasala.. Monday, July 13 .. birthday wishes to you both and the greetings and wishes .. for happiness ever .. My dearest Ef .. your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude .. I thank you all."

For location, it was mentioned "CoViD Ward, Hosp".

On Sunday, the actor also took to Twitter to express gratitude to fans, well-wishers and colleagues for showering concern and prayers.

In a series of two tweets, Big B wrote: "To them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love …It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me …I put my hands together and say. Thank you for your eternal love and affection." His post was accompanied by a folded hand emoji.

Credits :IANS

