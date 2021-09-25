Amidst IT raids, Sonu Sood says, ‘My dreams are big and I am on a mission’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been in the headlines following the raid by the IT department at his residence. The actor was reportedly accused of financial irregularities worth Rs. 250 crore. Now in a recent interview with a leading daily, the actor spoke about the IT raids and said that his dreams are big and he is on a mission.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Sonu Sood said, "Any foundation that receives funds has a time limit of one year to use the funds. If the funds don’t get utilised, you can extend it to another year. These are the rules. I listed this foundation only a few months ago, close to the second wave of COVID. Otherwise, during the first wave, when I started helping the migrants, I had people stepping forward who offered to book buses for the migrants. We weren’t collecting money then. I started collecting funds (for my foundation) only in the last four-five months. As per rules, I have over seven months more to use these funds. I am not going to waste people’s hard-earned money, and my hard-earned money. I am saying the latter because 25 per cent, to at times 100 per cent of the remuneration I have charged for brand endorsements directly went to my foundation.I did endorsements free of cost if the brands donated money. So, the funds in the foundation are also my personal funds, which I donated.”

The actor added that he had little kids breaking their piggy banks to offer Rs 600 or 800, a blind woman donating her five months’ pension. Sonu further informed that when officials were going through the emails, there were 53,000 unread emails and around 8,000 unread messages on his WhatsApp chats. He said he needs to make sure that every single penny they have gets utilised in the right way and that is why the funds are not fully used.

Sood further spoke about his plan to open up a hospital in Hyderabad and said the idea is that in the next 50 years, whether Sonu Sood remains or not, the free treatment of patients should continue with this charitable hospital. “My dreams are big and I am on a mission,” said the actor.