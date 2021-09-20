Amidst IT raids, Sonu Sood shares a cryptic post; Says ‘You don’t always have to tell your side of the story’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is under the radar of the Income Tax department who has accused him of financial irregularities worth over Rs 250 crore. The department has conducted a raid at the multiple locations of the actor including his house for the last three days. The premises include Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kanpur and Gurugram and it continues. Many of his fans have come out in his support. However, amid all this, the actor has today shared a cryptic post on his official Instagram handle.

The actor writes, “You don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going. I have been busy attending a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days.”

As soon as he shared the post, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “We need more people like you in India.” Another writes, “You are real life hero hit them back.”

Sonu Sood helped a lot of people during the COVID 19. He was called messiah by the common people. The raid is reported to come after he met Arvind Kejriwal. There are reports of him joining politics.

