Amidst IT surveys on properties, Sonu Sood allegedly violated Foreign Contributions Regulation Act: Report

Sonu Sood is currently under the radar of the Income-tax department in connection with some property deals. The department has been searching the properties of the popular Bollywood star for three days. The department has widened its probe into the alleged tax invasion charges against the actor. Several reports suggest that the IT department has been searching Sonu Sood’s premises in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Jaipur. After the department initiated the search against Sonu, around six of his properties in Mumbai and Lucknow were traced. Trouble seems to be mounting for the actor turned activist.

According to a report in ANI, Sonu has allegedly violated Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA). A source revealed to ANI that preliminary investigation has the actor allegedly violating FCRA rules and that the search is still underway. The source said, “Large amounts of foreign contributions were found to have been spent for other means”. Another source informed that the IT department has found a huge amount of tax invasion. “The tax evasion relates to payments from Sonu Sood’s personal finances. Accounts of the Sood Charity Foundation are also being examined,” said the source to ANI.

A source further added by saying that a number of unaccounted for receipts have been found. “Documents such as bogus loans and bogus billing have been found and are now in the custody of Income Tax Department,” said the source. “Chain of documents, which are now in possession of the Income-tax sleuths, shows that money has been routed through different accounts and the real beneficiary is Sonu Sood,” further added the source.

