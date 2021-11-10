Amidst marriage rumours with Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar calls Katrina Kaif ‘wedding ready’ & makes her blush

All eyes are on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif ever since the news of their wedding has come out. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the rumoured lovebirds get hitched. Well, neither Vicky nor Kat have come out in the open to talk about their alleged relationship but if reports are to be believed then these two have already gotten engaged on Diwali night are all set to tie the knot in December this year. Amidst all these rumours it is Akshay Kumar’s statement that fans have taken seriously and taken it as a hint of confirmation of the wedding.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif had graced The Kapil Sharma Show with their presence recently. As always, the host was on top of his comedy game and kept cracking jokes that made everyone laugh. Kapil Sharma in one segment brought several kitchen utensils and was checking Katrina’s kitchen knowledge. To everyone’s surprise, her knowledge was quite good about everything and everyone praised her for that. It was that very moment, Akshay told everyone that she is now ready for marriage. This made the actress blush and the audience started hooting.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumours, as per a report published in Bollywood Life, Vicky was planning to have the wedding in May as it will give him enough time to wrap his professional commitments and take a break to enjoy marital bliss. However, given the wedding destination, it was difficult to have a May wedding due to extreme heatwaves in the state. Talking about the same, a source stated, “Katrina knew all along what kind of wedding she wants. Right from what she would wear to the look she wants to channel to the kind of venue – she had it all chalked out. So, when it was Rajasthan, it definitely couldn’t be in May since that’s when the state experiences a heatwave.”

