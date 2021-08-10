Amidst Raj Kundra's pornography case, Shilpa Shetty to finally make her first public appearance?

The last month has not been good for and her family. Fans were shocked when her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. Reportedly, he has been accused of creating and producing adult films and was one of the key conspirators in this case. Well, the Hungama 2 actress has been away from the limelight ever since the arrest. She has even taken a break from the reality show Super Dancer 4. But the latest reports suggest that Shilpa might finally make her first public appearance after this entire episode.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Shilpa Shetty is expected to join Bollywood and international stars, such as , Dia Mirza, Ed Sheeran, , , , Sara Ali Khan and Steven Spielberg, for a Covid-19 relief fundraiser. This virtual event that is titled We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods will take place on August 15. The funds collected from this event will be utilized in providing facilities such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators, essential medicines and ICU units. Reportedly, this even will stream on Facebook and will be hosted by Rajkummar Rao.

Shilpa Shetty had recently broken her silence over the ongoing Pornography case of Raj Kundra. She urged everyone to respect her family's privacy for the sake of her children Viaan and Samisha.

