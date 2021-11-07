Amidst Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport, Aryan Khan to be summoned by Delhi NCB SIT team; Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan may have gotten relief from the judicial custody and has come out on bail but the trouble does not seem to end for him. The drug case has been taking new twists and turns every day. In the latest news, we hear that the team of Delhi NCB SIT had called Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning and they reached the NCB office. Reportedly, even Aryan Khan and Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan will be summoned by the NCB officials.

The Aryan Khan drug case has now been transferred to the Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Just a day after this decision took place, SIT reached Mumbai on Saturday. The team which flew in from Delhi visited the NCB's zonal office in south Mumbai in the afternoon, an official said. Apart from the controversial drug case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been held, the SIT will be probing in 6 other cases. Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG Operations at NCB headquarters, who is heading the SIT, said, "We have taken over some cases and will start our investigation into it."

When asked whether the cases would be re-investigated, he said, "Let me first see the case by case records and the progress in the investigation so far, then we will decide. Right now, only further investigation will be conducted in those cases," he added. Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik said, "I had demanded an SIT probe to investigate Sameer Dawood Wankhede for kidnapping of & ransom demand from Aryan Khan. Now 2 SITs are constituted (state & centre), let us see who brings out the skeletons from the closet of Wankhede and exposes him and his nefarious private army,” the senior Maharashtra minister tweeted.

