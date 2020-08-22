  1. Home
Amidst Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Sooraj Pancholi QUITS Instagram as he continues to receive hate

Sooraj Pancholi is the latest celebrity to bid adieu to social media after he received hate comments post the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian.
Sooraj Pancholi is the latest Bollywood celeb to have announced his exit from social media. The actor took to his Instagram account and uploaded a story revealing he will be stating he needs to breathe. His exit was announced after his name was linked to the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away in June, and his one-time manager Disha Salian who died a few days prior to the late actor. 

Sooraj and his family stated that they had no connection to the death of Disha and Sushant. They also filed a police complaint regarding this. Sooraj stated that he had never met Disha. On Friday, Sooraj took to his Instagram account and deleted all his posts except one that he had posted on his birthday in November 2018. He took to his Instagram stories and penned a message sharing, “See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place.” He added a heartbroken emoticon and folded hands emoticon along with the message. Below that he added, “I need to breathe #Suffocated.” 

Here is Sooraj Pancholi's post: 

Despite sharing that he had no connection in the death of the late actor and his manager, Sooraj has found himself on the receiving end of abuse on social media. Meanwhile, after a global campaign, the Supreme Court ordered Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence received over the months related to Sushant’s death case. The apex court also added that the FIR filed by Sushant’s dad in Patna was correct.

