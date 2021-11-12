Amidst wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reveals he wants a wife who ‘makes you feel at home’

All eyes are on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as the reports of their December wedding has been going on for a long time. If reports are to be believed then Vicky and Kat’s roka ceremony already took place on Diwali night at director Kabir Khan’s house in a private ceremony. Although, the two have never spoken about their rumoured affair fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple tie the knot. Amidst all these rumours, Vicky, who had recently made an appearance on the Into The Wild with Bear Grylls episode as a special guest spoke his heart out about the marriage.

Into The Wild host, Bear Grylls asked Vicky Kaushal if he would ever get married? To this, Vicky Kaushal replied, "I would. I would love to at some point." When asked about the qualities he would look for in his future wife, Vicky said, "Whoever that person who makes you feel at home all the time and you just know the connect. And, there is this understanding where you love each other for pluses and minuses both and we make each other a better version of each other."

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in December. Reports also claim that Katrina has picked a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding. The couple has, however, remained tight-lipped about their wedding.

Talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She would be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and will also be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for a Pan-India film. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan.

