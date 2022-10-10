'Amit, love you': Dharmendra wishes luck to Amitabh Bachchan for Uunchai with their evergreen PIC
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra are bonafide Sholay superstars.
Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for his second release after GoodBye this month. The actor will soon be seen in Uunchai. Sooraj R. Barjatya’s directorial also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. Today, Amitabh Bachchan introduced his character 'Amit Shrivastava' in the film. Wishes have been pouring in from everywhere but there is a special wish from his Sholay co-actor.
Dharmendra’s tweet:
The veteran actor shared an old picture from the iconic film Sholay. He also wished the actor and wrote, “Amit , love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best.” To note, Sholay is one of the most popular and loved films of the duo. It also starred Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan in the lead role.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post:
The senior actor took to social media and wrote, “This one from @rajshrifilms is special ..Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22 .. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship .. Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie.”
The film has been shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur and marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years.To note, Neena Gupta and Amitabh will be seen together for the second time after Goodbye which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.
Check the tweet here:
Shabana Azmi’s post:
The veteran actress also shared a video on her Instagram showing fans dancing on Amitabh’s Don song and wrote, “Unbelievable audience to DON at PVR Juhu yesterday. People mouthing dialogues singing dancing like at a rock concert. #Salim Javed #Amitabh Bachchan rule. What a treat. Thank you #Film Heritage Foundation and #PVR cinemas.”
Upcoming film:
Dharmendra will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.
