'Amit, love you': Dharmendra wishes luck to Amitabh Bachchan for Uunchai with their evergreen PIC

Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for his second release after GoodBye this month. The actor will soon be seen in Uunchai. Sooraj R. Barjatya’s directorial also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. Today, Amitabh Bachchan introduced his character 'Amit Shrivastava' in the film. Wishes have been pouring in from everywhere but there is a special wish from his Sholay co-actor.

Dharmendra’s tweet:

The veteran actor shared an old picture from the iconic film Sholay. He also wished the actor and wrote, “Amit , love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best.” To note, Sholay is one of the most popular and loved films of the duo. It also starred Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan in the lead role.