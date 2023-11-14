Amit Sadh calls Shah Rukh Khan an 'evolved soul'; says THIS about Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest names in Bollywood. The two are also celebrated for their off-screen personality. In a recent interview, actor Amit Sadh shared his views on the two icons. The Kai Po Che actor showed his admiration for both of them sharing some sweet anecdotes. So let's find out in detail what Amit said about the two.

Amit Sadh on SRK and Big B

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amit Sadh was asked about the actors whom he likes. After mentioning Hollywood star Marlon Brando, Sadh stated Shah Rukh Khan's name. He said, "I think another very evolved soul is Shah Rukh Khan. Like unke agar aap interview dekho, unki baatein suno (If you watch his interviews and listen to him speaking) you know he is special."

Sadh then showed his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan with whom he worked in Sarkar 3. "Maine waha bohat seekha, unka discipline (I learned a lot from him, like his discipline)." The actor then said that there's something in everyone that you keep watching and picking up.

Amit Sadh on Salman Khan

In the same interview, Amit spoke about his experience of working with Salman Khan in Sultan. He said, “Bhai made sure that I am fed well. He was very nice to me. He would send his bodyguards to invite me to eat food. That was very kind of him.” The actor also said that its up to us if we want to absorb negative or positive energy from people.

He also said that he felt guilty for not contacting Sushant Singh Rajput. Amit said, "My disappointment was that there was no way to reach out to him and that also affected me. Then I realized that you have to be more alert now.” Amit, Sushant and Rajkummar Rao had shared the screen in the 2013 film Kai Po Che.

