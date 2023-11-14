Amit Sadh heaps praise on Sultan co-star Salman Khan; says he made sure 'I am fed well'

Amit Sadh, known for his role in the second season of Duranga, talked about his time working with the superstar Salman Khan in the movie Sultan. Recalling his experience shooting Sultan alongside Salman, Amit Sadh praised the star's considerate nature, noting how Salman ensured that he was properly taken care of, especially with regards to meals.

Actor Amit Sadh, who collaborated with Salman Khan in the movie Sultan which was released in the year 2016, shared insights about the actor's generosity and hospitality during the film's shooting. Speaking on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, Amit praised Salman's warm-hearted nature. He said, “Bhai made sure that I am fed well. He was very nice to me. He would send his bodyguards to invite me to eat food. That was very kind of him.”

He further mentioned that everyone has both positive and negative aspects, and it's up to you to choose what you want to learn or absorb from them. Sultan also starred Anushka Sharma alongside Salman Khan in the lead role. The film was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and was a hit.

About the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Salman Khan returns to his well-known role as Avinash Singh Rathore, alias Tiger, in the film set in the Yash Raj Films spy universe. Maneesh Sharma directs the movie, with Katrina Kaif reprising her character as Zoya Humaimi, the former ISI agent and Tiger's wife. The screenplay for the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan, the dialogues are by Anckur Chaudhry, and Aditya Chopra has crafted the story.

Emraan Hashmi joins the cast as Aatish Rehman, a terrorist, in Tiger 3. The film also includes Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War.

Apart from the lead actors, Tiger 3 features supporting roles played by Revathi, Simran, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Aamir Bashir. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films, with Pritam composing the songs and Tanuj Tiku handling the background score. The film hit the big screen this month during Diwali on November 12.

