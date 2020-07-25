  1. Home
Amit Sadh issues clarity on a fake account being used on his name

Actor Amit Sadh has warned of a fake Twitter account that pretends to communicate on his behalf on social media.
Amit Sadh issues clarity on a fake account being used on his nameAmit Sadh issues clarity on a fake account being used on his name
The account goes by the name of @Team_AmitSadh. The actor has clarified he is not associated with any such account and directly communicates with fans from his own account. "Hey u lovely people! There has been an overpouring of love from you all and I'm truly touched. But I request u all to not make accounts like @Team_AmitSadh as it misguides people. I want to clarify it's not associated with me. I connect with my fans directly and will always!" Amit tweeted on Saturday, from his verified account @TheAmitSadh.

The actor is generally quite active on Twitter and personally replies to messages from fans and followers. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in a web series based on the Uri surgical strike of September, 2016. Titled "Avrodh: The Siege Within", the series casts Amit in the role of Major Tango, an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission.

