Amit Sadh opens up on mental health struggles: I tried committing suicide 4 times between the age of 16 and 18

Trigger Warning

Amit Sadh, who was last seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows, and received attention from all quarters for his impressive performance, has now opened up about mental health in a recent interview. The Kai Po Che actor in a chat with Mens XP revealed that he himself struggled as a teenager and tried taking his own life at least four times as a teenager.

Speaking to the portal, Sadhi said, "Between the age of 16 and 18, I tried committing suicide four times. I didn’t have suicidal thoughts. I just went to commit suicide, there was no planning. I just woke up one day and tried and tried again and again and again. Then by God’s grace, the fourth time, the last time I did, I knew that this is not the way and this is not the end. And things changed. My mindset changed. And since then, it has evolved and the philosophy of ‘never giving up’ came in me."

However, it has been a long battle since then and the actor revealed that he took one day by a time. "I didn’t overcome it all in one day - took me 20 years! I just found one thing for sure - this is not the end. Life is a gift. So, the day I understood this, I started living it. I feel blessed and fortunate that I’m on the other side of the white light. Now I have a lot of compassion, love and empathy for people who become weak."

Amit also admitted that he was quite 'frazzled' when he was on Bigg Boss. He said, "I am in a happier place now and more stable emotionally. I’ve never lied or hidden. The whole country saw my journey in the reality show Bigg Boss. I was so frazzled and lost in it."

Credits :Mens XP

