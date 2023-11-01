Amit Sadh recalls comparisons with Kai Po Che’s Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh; was told ‘aap atak gaye’

Kai Po Che was released in 2013 and starred actors Amit Sadh, Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput. Notably, Sushant and Rajkummar rose to fame post the film’s release and recently, their co-actor Amit Sadh addressed the topic and recalled how he was told that while they were flourishing, he had been ‘stuck’.

Highlighting the comparisons and going into a flashback recalling his tussle in the industry, Sadh dived into a lengthy discussion.

Amit Sadh opens up on comparisons with 2013 film Kai Po Che co-stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao

During a chat on the Pop Talks podcast, the actor recalled the way he was compared to the other two actors and recalled how he was once told that while the duo has been flourishing in their careers, Sadh has been left ‘stuck’.

“Some journalist said to me, ‘Sushant is doing this, Rajkumar is doing that, aur aap atak gaye (you got stuck)’. I said if you think I’m stuck, I’d hope to be stuck all my life,” said the actor and noted how people will drop opinions and one should not compare themselves to the rest.

Compete with yourself if required, noted Sadh and further recalled how after the release of Kai Po Che, he went on a trip to London, where he met a girl, and spent six months traveling.

He elaborated how after he returned, he had exhausted all his money and he was questioned about his whereabouts. On learning that he was travelling, he was told that while he was relishing his trip, other people were working, recalled Amit.

Sadh also recalled how this left a few producers upset as they wanted to work with him, in contrast to what Amit Sadh wanted.

“There were some people who went against me, just because I didn’t suck up to them, just because I didn’t gift them expensive watches. I didn’t know I had to. And now that I do, I still won’t. Why should I gift you a watch? I didn’t know that this was the system. But I was fine,” he added.

About Kai Po Che

The 2013’s film was an adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat’s book The 3 Mistakes Of My Life. The plot of Kai Po Che is centered around three friends who want to start their sports shop and is boxed with love, hatred and a story of deep friendship.

ALSO READ: Duranga 2 Twitter Reviews: Netizens hail Amit Sadh, Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti’s performances in thriller series